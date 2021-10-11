Miami city manager suspends Art Acevedo as police chief with the intention of terminating him

Miami City Manager Art Noriega has suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo "with the intent to terminate his employment," according to a statement issued Monday by Noriega.

"The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads -- as well as with the community -- has deteriorated beyond repair," Noriega said.

"Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization," the statement continued. "It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD."

Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the city engages in the search for a permanent replacement, Noriega said.

CNN has reached out to Acevedo for comment but has not heard back.

Acevedo's suspension comes on the heels of city commissioners calling for his ouster during two contentious, hourslong meetings on September 27 and October 1 to discuss his decisions and behavior that were deemed questionable.

Acevedo wrote a bombshell memo to Mayor Francis Suarez and Noriega on September 24 in which he accused three city commissioners of of interfering with reform efforts and a confidential internal investigation.

Prior to Miami, Acevedo had been the chief in Houston for more than four years before resigning in March.

As the first Latino to lead the police department in Houston, Acevedo was dubbed by Miami's mayor as the "Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs," when he was hired.

But in Miami, several controversial moves by Acevedo have strained his relationship with the city over the past six months, said Alexis Piquero, the chair of the department of sociology and criminology at the University of Miami.

One of those moves included firing two high-ranking officers and demoting a high-ranking Black Miami female police officer earlier this year. Acevedo also appeared to support a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for officers.

Piquero said the tipping point for Acevedo was when he told officers during roll call in August that the "Cuban Mafia runs the Miami Police Department."

Acevedo later apologized, saying his comment was intended to "highlight the importance of diversity within our own ranks and to lighten our discussion," but added that he has since learned it was "highly offensive to the exile Cuban community, of which I am a proud member."

