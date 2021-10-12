Clear
Matt Amodio's 'Jeopardy' winning streak ends after 38 consecutive victories

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Kelly McCleary, CNN

I'll take broken winning streaks for $1,000, Mayim.

"Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio saw his 38-game winning run come to an end Monday, putting him behind only "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins. Jennings had a 74-game streak.

During his time on top of the leaderboard, Amodio racked up 1,299 correct clues and won $1,518,601.

Amodio's fall from the top saw him place third against challengers Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Florida, and Jessica Stephens, a statistical research assistant from Tennessee.

Host Mayim Bialik praised Amodio's range of knowledge and quick buzzer skills on Jeopardy.com.

"He was unbelievable, and also really, really fun to watch," Bialik said. "I don't think that I've experienced in all the time that I've been here anything like that, with the pace and intensity that he was able to keep up."

Jennings told the website that Amodio was "such a fantastic player."

"The one thing I admire more than anything else on Jeopardy! is consistency. It's so hard to come out and win day after day and week after week," Jennings said.

While his winning streak is over, Amodio will be back in front of the blue board during the next Tournament of Champions, the show said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
