Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County and closure of part of California's iconic Highway 101

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

The Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara, California, quickly exploded in size Monday, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

The fire began Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir and now covers approximately 2,000 acres, fire officials said. It was uncontained as of early Tuesday morning, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for wildfire information in the US.

The flames are threatening at least 100 structures, officials said.

"The fire is burning in dense chaparral and is being pushed by strong winds and growing at a rapid rate of speed," a report on InciWeb said.

Winds in the area were recorded at 30-35 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.

The blustery conditions forced all aircraft crews assigned to the fire to remain grounded due to unsafe flying conditions, fire officials said.

The flames also prompted the closure of a portion of Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At least 125 crew members are assisting the firefighting efforts, according to a spokesperson at the sheriff's office.

The Alisal Fire comes as California is grappling with a devastating fire season, including nine active major fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The largest is the massive Dixie Fire, which has consumed nearly a million acres since it sparked on July 13. That fire is now 94% contained.

Overall, the state has witnessed 7,883 fires this year, which have scorched nearly 2.5 million acres, according to Cal Fire.

Climate change has created conditions conducive to fueling the fires in California -- such as warmer temperatures and lower humidity, which leads to drier vegetation.

Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
