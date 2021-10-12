Clear
Mark Harmon exits 'NCIS'

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 10:11 AM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Monday night was a sad one for fans of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS."

After more than 18 seasons Mark Harmon has left the show. Monday's episode, titled "Great Wide Open," served as his exit.

In it, Harmon as Gibbs is in Alaska with Special Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) when Gibbs tells him "I'm not going back, Tim. I'm not going back home."

The show's executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder told Deadline that Mark will continue to be an "integral part of the fabric of the show."

"Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go," Binder said. "So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years...never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

In June, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Harmon would have a "limited" role in the current season.

Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
