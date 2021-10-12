Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Marianne Garvey, CNN

Will Poulter is set to play Adam Warlock in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

The movie's director James Gunn took to Twitter to announce the news.

"As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so... um...Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter," Gunn wrote. "He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3"

Adam Warlock had been teased at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in a scene after the credits.

Poulter, who also starred in "Midsommar," "We're the Millers" and "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," responded to Gunn's tweet with, "Thank you, James. It's a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I'm very excited to get to work."

Production on the third installment of the franchise is expected to start in November.

The movie is set for release on May 5, 2023.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories