Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Apple plans Oct. 18 event where it's expected to focus on new MacBooks

Apple plans Oct. 18 event where it's expected to focus on new MacBooks

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Apple is gearing up for its second big product launch event of the fall.

Apple will host a virtual event on October 18, the company announced Tuesday. According to the Apple rumor mill, the company is likely to use the event to release an updated version of its high-end MacBook Pro laptop.

The event features the tagline "Unleashed," according to a tweet from Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak. "These next six days are going to speed by," Joswiak tweeted.

The event comes barely a month after Apple unveiled a slew of new products, including four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and new iPads.

Apple has switched to its powerful in-house M1 silicon chips for its computer lineup, and the event name and artwork — which features a hyperspace version of Apple's logo — could be a nod to further speed and performance upgrades.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories