Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US FDA OKs Vuse e-cigarettes, its first vape authorization

US FDA OKs Vuse e-cigarettes, its first vape authorization

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it had authorized e-cigarette products for the first time ever, giving permission to R.J. Reynolds to sell three of its Vuse vape products.

"While today's action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or 'FDA approved.' All tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who do not use tobacco products should not start," the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA said it had denied the company permission to sell 10 flavored products but did not say what they were. The three authorized products are all tobacco flavored, and the FDA said they were less likely to appeal to children and teens, and more likely to be used by smokers to reduce their risk of harm.

"Today's authorizations are an important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA's robust, scientific premarket evaluation," Mitch Zeller, who heads FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement.

"The manufacturer's data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products -- either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption -- by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals," Zeller added.

"We must remain vigilant with this authorization and we will monitor the marketing of the products, including whether the company fails to comply with any regulatory requirements or if credible evidence emerges of significant use by individuals who did not previously use a tobacco product, including youth. We will take action as appropriate, including withdrawing the authorization."

The FDA's action restricts digital, radio and television advertising for the products, the FDA said.

"These products were found to meet this standard because, among several key considerations, the agency determined that study participants who used only the authorized products were exposed to fewer harmful and potentially harmful constituents from aerosols compared to users of combusted cigarettes," the FDA said.

"The FDA is aware that the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey found approximately 10 percent of high school students who currently used e-cigarettes named Vuse as their usual brand. The agency takes these data very seriously and considered risks to youth when reviewing these products," it added.

"The data also suggest that most youth and young adults who use ENDS begin with flavors such as fruit, candy or mint, and not tobacco flavors. These data reinforce the FDA's decision to authorize the tobacco-flavored products because these products are less appealing to youth and authorizing these products may be beneficial for adult combusted cigarette users who completely switch to ENDS or significantly reduce their cigarette consumption."

E-cigarette products have been allowed to remain on the market for years, even though none have been given the official green light by the FDA. Manufacturers were given until September 9 of last year to submit applications for the agency's authorization to remain on the market.

The FDA said in September it needed more time to decide on the applications.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories