Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Adele announces release date for new album

Adele announces release date for new album

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Adele has announced a release date for her much anticipated new album.

The singer took to social media Wednesday to tell fans that the new album, "30," will be out on Nov. 19.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," the singer wrote."Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

She continued: "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

She signed off with, "Home is where the heart is x."

The new album is Adele's first since 2015.

The first single off the album, "Easy On Me," will be released on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong to possible severe storms will be possible early this morning with gusty winds as the primary threat. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories