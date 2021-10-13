Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NFL has no plans to release more details from Washington Football Team investigation

NFL has no plans to release more details from Washington Football Team investigation

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 11:21 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Despite calls to disclose the full results of the independent investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture, National Football League spokesperson Brian McCarthy told CNN on Wednesday that more details will not be released due to the confidentiality element of the investigation.

In July, the league fined Washington $10 million following the conclusion of the investigation that found the club's work environment was "highly unprofessional," especially for women.

The NFL said: "That review is complete and we will not be providing more details."

On Tuesday, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) said it planned on requesting that the league make the full finding of the investigation public; attorneys representing 40 former employees of the Washington Football Team and former NFL cheerleaders also called for full disclosure.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, attorneys representing the 40 former employees of the Washington Football Team, said in a statement: "If the NFL felt it appropriate to release these offensive emails from Jon Gruden, which it obtained during its investigation into the Washington Football Team, it must also release the findings related to the actual target of that investigation."

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden used racially insensitive language to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that it reviewed more emails and found that Gruden, who would later resign from the team, denounced women being employed as on-field officials, a team drafting an openly gay player, and the tolerance for national anthem protesters.

"During the course of the review of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team that was completed this summer, the league was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation," the NFL said.

"Over the past few months, at the Commissioner's direction, senior NFL executives reviewed the content of more than 650,000 emails, including the Gruden emails which were sent to a then Washington Football Team employee. Last week, the executives presented a summary of that review to the Commissioner and shared with Raiders executives emails pertaining to Coach Gruden.

"The league had actively been awaiting for the team to review them with Gruden. Gruden has since resigned."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Prior to resigning, Gruden said to reporters: "All I can say is that I'm not a racist. I can't tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I've done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all."

The NFL said it did not release any emails "during this process."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong to possible severe storms will be possible early this morning with gusty winds as the primary threat. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories