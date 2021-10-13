Wales international David Brooks, 24, reveals cancer diagnosis

Wales international David Brooks has revealed he's been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The 24-year-old, who currently plays for Bournemouth in the second tier of English football, posted a message on Twitter Wednesday saying he will start treatment next week.

"I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week," he wrote.

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymph system, or "tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin, which spreads in an orderly manner through lymph nodes, and Non-Hodgkin, which spreads in a non-orderly fashion, according to the CDC.

"Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible," added Brooks.

Brooks, who played in the English Premier League before Bournemouth's relegation in 2020, and who is considered one of his country's most promising talents, withdrew from the Wales squad through illness last week.

He thanked the medical staff for spotting potential symptoms and for the doctors who diagnosed him.

"I'd like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period," he added.

"I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

"I'd also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week."

'I would like to ask that my privacy is respected'

The football community has rallied around the midfielder since he shared his diagnosis, with clubs from across the leagues sending their best wishes.

His current side said it would stand by its player and offer all the support he needs.

"We're not putting any timescales on his return; we will give David all the time he needs to get well and will do everything that we possibly can to help with that," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"I know everyone will be keen to show their love and support for David which will help him immensely as he recovers, but we also urge you all to respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Brooks has played nine times for Bournemouth this season but will step away from the game as he starts his recovery.

"Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so," Brooks continued.

"In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support -- it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

"I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon."

