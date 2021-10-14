Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Howie Mandel shares he's ok after collapsing at Starbucks

Howie Mandel shares he's ok after collapsing at Starbucks

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Howie Mandel took to Twitter Wednesday to update his followers after a health scare.

The "America's Got Talent" judge reportedly collapsed Wednesday morning at a Starbucks in Los Angeles and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, he tweeted "I am home and doing better."

"I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar," Mandel wrote. "I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

The former "Deal or No Deal" host has been open in the past about his diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Seasonal and sunny weather is in store for today with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with rain chances increasing after 10 pm. Scattered showers will continue overnight and through the morning hours on Friday. Skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonal this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories