Alex Murdaugh taken into custody in Florida

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been taken into custody in Florida on suspicion of misappropriating settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper, authorities said Thursday.

The announcement involves just the latest legal challenge for Murdaugh, who survived being shot in the head in September and, authorities said, admitted to conspiring with a former client to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so his only surviving son could collect insurance payout.

In the arrest announced Thursday, Murdaugh faces two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

