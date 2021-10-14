Clear
Dionne Warwick is not a fan of upcoming Whitney Houston biopic

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dionne Warwick is not on board with the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic.

Warwick, who is a cousin of the late singer who died in 2012 at the age of 48 after an accidental drowning, told the Los Angeles Times "I want them to let Whitney rest in peace."

"Leave her alone," Warwick said. "Ten years [since she died] — it's time to let her sleep."

"I Wanna Dance with Somebody," is set to star British actress Naomi Ackie as Houston and Ashton Sanders as singer Bobby Brown, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007.

The film has been approved by Houston's estate, is being produced by her mentor Clive Davis who signed her to Arista Records and directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Seasonal and sunny weather is in store for today with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with rain chances increasing after 10 pm. Scattered showers will continue overnight and through the morning hours on Friday. Skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonal this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
