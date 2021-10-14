Clear
Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of turkey

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Butterball issued a recall on more than 14,100 pounds of ground turkey products Wednesday after consumers told food safety regulators that they found pieces of blue plastic embedded in their raw ground turkey.

The items being recalled are the company's 2.5-pound "farm to family Butterball all natural Ground Turkey" trays with a sell-by date of October 18, and the three pound "Kroger Ground Turkey" trays with an October 17 sell-by date. Those items were produced on September 28, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS, which said that the turkey meat "may be contaminated with extraneous materials," urged consumers who bought it to avoid consuming it. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said in a press release.

So far, the inspection service has received no confirmed reports of consumers getting injured or made ill from eating the turkey, the agency said.

"The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball, and we work hard to ensure our product safety program meets or exceeds government regulations," the company told CNN Business in an email. "It is important to note the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety concern according to FDA guidance."

The-CNN-Wire
Seasonal and sunny weather is in store for today with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with rain chances increasing after 10 pm. Scattered showers will continue overnight and through the morning hours on Friday. Skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonal this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
