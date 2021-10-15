Clear
Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcome twins

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lance Bass is now a dad to twins.

The *NSYNC alum and husband Michael Turchin welcomed home Violet Betty and Alexander James, Bass announced on Instagram Thursday.

The babies were carried via surrogate, the singer said.

Alexander, born one minute before his sister on Wednesday, weighed 4 lbs., 14 oz. Violet weighed 4 lbs., 11 oz., the new dad shared.

"The baby dragons have arrived!!" Bass wrote. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

Turchin also announced the news on social media.

"Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!" he wrote. "They're pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we've already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes."

Jerry O'Connell, a dad to twin girls, commented on the post, writing, "Congrats! You're gonna be a great dad!!!! As far as getting a good-nights-sleep... You can say: 'Bye-Bye-Bye.'"

Rain showers have started to exit the area early this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the lunch time hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
