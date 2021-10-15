Clear
Mac Miller's 'Faces' mix tape hits streaming services

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Some old Mac Miller music is new again.

The 2014 mix tape "Faces" from the rapper, who died from an accidental overdose in 2018 at the age of 26, has hit streaming services for the first time.

Containing 25 tracks, it includes collaborations with several fellow artists including Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q and Vince Staples.

"Faces" was the followup to Miller's 2013 sophomore album "Watching Movies With the Sound Off."

In a short about the making of the mix tape posted on YouTube, Miller says "Music is the most important thing in my life."

"As long as that is the fundamental foundation and my philosophy with every single thing I do... I don't think we're going to lose," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
Rain showers have started to exit the area early this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the lunch time hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
