This Maryland man just won the lottery for a third time

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Nadeem Muaddi, CNN

Call it a lucky streak! A man in Baltimore County, Maryland, recently won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket — and it's not the first time.

The 47-year-old cook, who was not named by Maryland Lottery officials, also won $1,000 earlier this year and $10,000 the year before.

He picked up his latest winning ticket, $100,000 Lucky, at a Walmart in Dundalk, lottery officials said Wednesday. He immediately scanned it at the lottery kiosk and learned he was a winner, but assumed it was a small prize. He later scratched it and discovered it was $100,000.

"I was shocked," he told lottery officials.

The lucky winner has worked as a cook for the past 20 years and has no plans to retire any time soon, lottery officials said in a statement. He told them the money will be used to purchase a rental property.

The $100,000 Lucky scratch-off game has 61 remaining top prizes, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
