This Maryland man just won the lottery for a third time

Call it a lucky streak! A man in Baltimore County, Maryland, recently won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket — and it's not the first time.

The 47-year-old cook, who was not named by Maryland Lottery officials, also won $1,000 earlier this year and $10,000 the year before.

He picked up his latest winning ticket, $100,000 Lucky, at a Walmart in Dundalk, lottery officials said Wednesday. He immediately scanned it at the lottery kiosk and learned he was a winner, but assumed it was a small prize. He later scratched it and discovered it was $100,000.

"I was shocked," he told lottery officials.

The lucky winner has worked as a cook for the past 20 years and has no plans to retire any time soon, lottery officials said in a statement. He told them the money will be used to purchase a rental property.

The $100,000 Lucky scratch-off game has 61 remaining top prizes, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.