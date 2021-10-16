Clear
Four train passengers are hurt in Amtrak crash with truck in Oklahoma

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

An Amtrak train struck a truck near Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday, injuring four train passengers, a spokesperson for Amtrak told CNN.

Amtrak Train 822 was running between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when it hit the truck on the BNSF Railway tracks near Thackerville, spokesperson Marc Magliari said. The collision occurred at about 7 p.m. CT.

In a Facebook post, the Love County Sheriff Office described the truck as a "car hauler semi."

"The driver of the semi and his dog are shaken up but everyone is alive," the sheriff's office said.

Four people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham.

Amtrak said four passengers suffered minor injuries. There were 110 passengers and crew members on the train at the time of the accident, the company added.

Local officials are investigating the incident.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
