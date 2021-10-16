'Succession' returns with more sinister power struggles

The horror, the horror!

Isn't that what October is all about? Scary, spooky stuff?

Well, I have already set you up to enrich your life with "Squid Game" in the latest episode of Pop Life Pop Off! — so let's check out some other killer content.

Three things to watch

'Succession' Season 3

The pandemic meant a delay for this addictive drama about a dysfunctional, mega-wealthy media clan that has drawn some comparisons to a real-life family rife with discord.

But wait no more.

Following a two-year break, season three kicks off on HBO Sunday. My colleagues Sandra Gonzalez, Brian Lowry and Brian Stelter will be covering the premiere episode as it happens, so come second screen with us here.

'You' Season 3

Remember when Penn Badgley was on Twitter trying to get people to stop romanticizing his dangerous character on "You"?

Well, that didn't work — and now Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg in a new season of the series. This time around, Joe is a married father. And while I can appreciate a hot zaddy (amirite?!), I prefer non-murderous men.

Season three of "You" debuts Friday on Netflix.

'Halloween Kills'

It's time for a beloved franchise to take a stab at getting us excited for the upcoming holiday.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode for this sequel, in which Michael Myers takes on an entire town.

"Halloween Kills" hits theaters and the Peacock streaming service on Friday.

Two things to listen to

Coldplay already has a No. 1 hit from their new album, "Music of the Spheres."

The band's collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS, "My Universe," quickly topped the charts, and now we will all get the chance to enjoy the rest of their ninth studio album.

The new music drops Friday.

This year is a good one for Toby Keith.

He is one of the 2021 inductees for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and is about to release his latest studio album in six years.

"Peso in My Pocket" was reportedly inspired by his stay in Mexico at the beginning of the pandemic.

The new album is out Friday.

One thing to talk about

Remember when a contestant's winning streak on "Jeopardy!" was cause for public fascination?

Not so much, this time around.

Matt Amodio had a historic run on "Jeopardy!" that ended on Monday's show. The Yale doctoral student achieved 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

But with the recent focus on the host controversy, it feels like the excitement over Amodio's streak has been decidedly muted. Actually, since the loss of Alex Trebek last year, the energy has not felt the same — period.

Hopefully, the best days of "Jeopardy!" are not behind us.

Something to sip on

With the news that the latest Superman is bisexual, it's a reminder that the world of comics has long been inclusive.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Black Panther character back in the '60s, and the character Kamala Khan took over the Ms. Marvel solo series in 2014, representing the Muslim American community. Now with Jon Kent coming out, it's clear comics have been a universe of representation.

This is important, not only for the younger audience, but also for the older audience, who also read the books and want to see themselves reflected in pop culture.

The best part about young Kent, the child of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, being open about his sexuality is that it's really a small part of who he is, according to the writer, Tom Taylor.

"We didn't want this to be 'DC Comics creates new queer Superman,'" Taylor told Reuters. "We want this to be 'Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out,' and I think that's a really important distinction there."

