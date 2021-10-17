Clear
At least one dead, several injured in on-campus shooting at Grambling State University

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos and Alta Spells, CNN

At least one person has died and multiple others were injured in an on-campus shooting early Sunday morning during a homecoming event at Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Multiple shots were fired around 1:15 a.m. (2:15 a.m. ET) in the quad area of the university's campus, according to Tisha Arnold, a spokesperson for the university. Several people were injured, including at least one enrolled student who was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim who was not a student died as a result of the shooting, Arnold said.

"At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center. All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police," Arnold told CNN in an email Sunday, adding that a suspect has not been identified at this time.

An active investigation by the Louisiana State Police is underway, Arnold said. The university has canceled all homecoming events Sunday and classes on Monday, according to a post on Twitter.

CNN has reached out to state police for more information about the shooting at Grambling University, which sits about 60 miles east of Shreveport.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
