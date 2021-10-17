Chicago Sky defeat Phoenix Mercury for first WNBA championship win

The Chicago Sky have won their first championship, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

Allie Quigley led Chicago with 26 points, while Candace Parker added 16 points and 13 rebounds in the championship-clinching victory.

The sixth-seeded Sky are the first team in WNBA history to win the championship without being seeded first or second.

Their eight wins are the most in WNBA postseason history, after winning two single-elimination games to reach the semifinal round.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.