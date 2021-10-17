Clear
Chicago Sky defeat Phoenix Mercury for first WNBA championship win

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Homero De la Fuente and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

The Chicago Sky have won their first championship, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

Allie Quigley led Chicago with 26 points, while Candace Parker added 16 points and 13 rebounds in the championship-clinching victory.

The sixth-seeded Sky are the first team in WNBA history to win the championship without being seeded first or second.

Their eight wins are the most in WNBA postseason history, after winning two single-elimination games to reach the semifinal round.

The-CNN-Wire
Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
