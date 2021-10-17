Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95

Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

Betty Lynn, best known for playing Barney Fife's girlfriend Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," died Saturday, the Andy Griffith Museum stated. She was 95 years old.

Although she was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and spent most of her career in southern California, in 2006 Lynn moved to Mt. Airy, North Carolina, the town which served as the inspiration for Griffith's Mayberry.

She served as an ambassador for the Andy Griffith Museum, regularly appearing at the museum to speak to fans and sign autographs.

"I love watching the old shows and still laugh out loud," Lynn told HuffPost in 2013. "Those days were some of the happiest of my life."

After a number of bit parts in films like "Cheaper by the Dozen" and small roles in TV series including "Disneyland," Lynn first appeared as Thelma Lou in 1961.

Her character was often flustered by the tightly-wound personality of boyfriend Barney Fife, played by Don Knotts, but they continued to date throughout most of the series.

After two decades of on-again, off-again romance, they finally married in the reunion TV movie "Return to Mayberry" in 1986, the characters' final appearance together on screen.

"I saw her last a few years ago where she still lit up the room with the positivity," director Ron Howard, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor's son Opie, posted on Twitter Sunday. "It was great to have known and worked with her."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories