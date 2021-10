Se anuncian los ganadores del premio medioambiental Earthshot del príncipe William

Today we had a pleasant end to the weekend with above average highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight's conditions will be calm and clear with lows reaching the low 40s overnight. Dry and sunny weather will continue into the work week. Highs in the 70s persist through the beginning of the week, then cooling off into the low 60s as we head into next weekend. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.

