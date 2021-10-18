Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak injured in car accident

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak injured in car accident

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Andy Rose and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was hurt in a two-car accident Sunday, his office announced.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road in Las Vegas, a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson said.

"The other driver and Governor Sisolak both appeared to have minor, external injuries but were both taken to (University Medical Center of Southern Nevada) as a precaution," the statement said. The governor was released about two hours later and is resting at home, according to his office.

No further information has been released about the accident or the other driver.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Atchison
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Today we had a pleasant end to the weekend with above average highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight's conditions will be calm and clear with lows reaching the low 40s overnight. Dry and sunny weather will continue into the work week. Highs in the 70s persist through the beginning of the week, then cooling off into the low 60s as we head into next weekend. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories