Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

At least 22 people killed after torrential rain in India's Kerala state triggers landslides and floods

At least 22 people killed after torrential rain in India's Kerala state triggers landslides and floods

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Rhea Mogul and Swati Gupta, CNN

At least 22 people have been killed and five remain missing after heavy rain triggered floods and landslides in southern India.

Torrential rain has battered the coastal state of Kerala since Friday, causing rivers to swell and flooding roads that left vehicles submerged in muddy waters, with some houses reduced to rubble.

Rescue efforts have continued since Saturday, with the Indian army, navy and air force assisting. The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 11 teams across south and central parts of Kerala.

Thirteen people were killed in a landslide in the Kottayam district, according to state officials. Nine bodies have also been recovered from the site of another landslide in the district of Idduki, officials said, adding that two people are still unaccounted for. Three fishermen in the Malappuram district also remain missing.

At least 6,455 people have been evacuated to 184 relief camps across the state, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The heavy rainfall was caused by a low pressure area over the southeastern Arabian sea and Kerala, India's Meteorological Department said. The deluge was forecast to ease Monday, but CNN Weather still predicts 50 to 100 millimeters (2 to 4 inches) of rain for the area in the coming days.

Home to more than 33 million people, Kerala regularly experiences heavy rainfall during the monsoon months from late May to September. However, flash flooding and landslides have become more frequent and severe in the state in recent years.

In August 2018, at least 324 people were killed and more than 300,000 evacuated after torrential rain battered Kerala, resulting in the worst flooding the state had seen in nearly a century. Some 13 of Kerala's 14 districts were under a red alert, the highest warning level issued during emergencies in India.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Today we had a pleasant end to the weekend with above average highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight's conditions will be calm and clear with lows reaching the low 40s overnight. Dry and sunny weather will continue into the work week. Highs in the 70s persist through the beginning of the week, then cooling off into the low 60s as we head into next weekend. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories