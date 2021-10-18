Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beijing 2022: Protesters arrested in Athens over Winter Olympics

Beijing 2022: Protesters arrested in Athens over Winter Olympics

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 9:01 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 9:01 AM
Posted By: By Elinda Labropoulou and Allegra Goodwin, CNN

Greek police detained three protestors on Sunday after they unfurled a banner opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, as China prepared to receive the Olympic flame.

The protestors, who were all non-Greek nationals according to police, staged their protest at the Athens Acropolis, Greek police said in a written statement Sunday.

"Specifically, after entering the space they approached the monument of Agrippa and tried to unfurl a large banner and two flags with ideograms and words in English," the statement said.

"Their attempt was not successful after they were noticed by the guard of the archaeological space who prevented them. They were subsequently arrested by police," it added.

A case has been filed and the protestors are due to testify in front of a prosecutor, according to police.

Two of the activists who were detained were Tsela Zoksang, an 18-year-old Tibetan-American activist, and 22-year-old Joey Siu, an exiled Hong Kong activist, the group 'Students for a Free Tibet,' said in a written statement.

According to 'Students for a Free Tibet,' Zoksang and Siu are members of the 'No Beijing 2022' campaign, which "is demanding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reverse its mistake in awarding Beijing the honor of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022."

The group said in its statement that the IOC had "repeatedly ignored the evidence of the egregious human rights abuses by China including a genocide of the Uyghur people, the brutal and illegal occupation of Tibet, and the severe and worsening crackdown against freedom and democracy in Hong Kong."

CNN has asked police whether the protestors have been released and is awaiting a response.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Temperatures today will be a bit above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories