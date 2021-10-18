Clear
Melissa Joan Hart becomes the first to win $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Melissa Joan Hart took home a cool million on Sunday's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star is the first celebrity to win the grand prize on the spinoff of the popular game show. She played for the charity Youth Villages.

"They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially," Hart said of the charity.

She managed to solve the bonus puzzle, which was "bran muffins."

Hart -- who had squared off against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert -- was excited to win for charity.

"I'm still shaking," Hart said. "Bran muffins. I'm gonna have to eat one tomorrow, I guess. I'm gonna buy stock in it or something."

She ended up winning a grand total of $1,039,800.

The-CNN-Wire
Temperatures today will be a bit above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
