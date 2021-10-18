Clear
Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Channing Tatum has addressed Dave Chappelle's controversial remarks about the trans community.

On the Instagram stories portion of his verified Instagram account, Tatum reposted video of Chappelle's 2019 speech at the Kennedy Center to accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in which he talked about his art form and that was originally posted by comedian D.L. Hughley.

Tatum added his own statement to it.

"I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment," the "Magic Mike" star wrote. "I understand and hate that he has hurt so many people with things he has said."

Chappelle's Netflix special "The Closer," debuted on Netflix recently and has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and Netflix employees for his remarks and jokes about the trans community.

He says during the special that he is "team TERF," the term for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."

"Gender is a fact," Chappelle says in "The Closer." "Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact."

Tatum wrote in his Instagram story of how Chappelle's 2019 speech helped him.

"Any human can hurt someone (usually cause they're hurt) but any human can heal and heal others just the same," Tatum wrote. "This little piece healed me back in the day. I can't forget that."

CNN has reached out to reps for Chappelle and Tatum for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

