Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Adele's concert special to include Oprah interview

Adele's concert special to include Oprah interview

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Adele is bringing both her new music and her story to television.

The British singer has teamed up with CBS for a new prime-time special titled "Adele One Night Only."

According to a news release the event will be filmed in Los Angeles and will welcome back the star "with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years" as well as "some of Adele's chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs."

But that's not all.

"The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son," the release states.

Adele has been riding a successful wave and topping streaming charts since debuting her new single, "Easy On Me." Her new album, "30," is set for release on November 19.

The two-hour event will be broadcast on Sunday, November 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 10 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Temperatures today will be a bit above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories