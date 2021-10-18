Clear
Here's a first look at 'The Munsters' reboot cast

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 11:21 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"The Munsters" director Rob Zombie is giving fans a look at the cast of the reboot.

Zombie took to Instagram to officially confirm that Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie will be Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck will be Grandpa Munster.

He captioned a picture "Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

Zombie recently revealed that the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set had been built from scratch to imitate the original.

"What a difference 7 days can make! 1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there! Takes a lot of work to build and entire neighborhood," he wrote in September.

He also built all the Munsters' neighbors' homes on Mockingbird Lane.

He has been sharing the process on social media. Last week, he wrote, "Greetings from Hungary aka 1313 Mockingbird Lane" alongside a picture of the house.

"The Munsters" doesn't have an official release date, but will be released both in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service.

The original aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966.

Temperatures today will be a bit above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
