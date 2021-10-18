Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amazon plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers for the holidays

Amazon plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers for the holidays

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Amazon plans to add 150,000 temporary workers in the United States for the holiday shopping rush, a 50% increase from the company's holiday hiring push a year ago.

Amazon, like many retailers and logistics companies, is facing challenges hiring workers and is raising pay, dangling bonuses, and expanding benefits in response to the pressures. The company's holiday jobs this year have an average starting pay of $18 an hour — higher than Amazon's $15 minimum wage— sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 an hour in pay for certain shifts in some locations, Amazon said in an announcement Monday.

Amazon's temporary positions for the holidays include picking, scanning and packing items at warehouses and loading boxes onto trucks.

Amazon's business has surged during the pandemic as many shoppers, spending more time at home, increased their online purchases. Amazon has added more than 450,000 workers in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic and now has upwards of 950,000 US workers.

"It's a very competitive labor market out there. And certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we're seeing in the business," Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, said in July. "We're spending a lot of money on signing and incentives."

Amazon last month said it planned to hire 125,000 permanent workers ahead of the holidays.

Other chains are adding temporary and permanent workers at stores and warehouses to meet demand from holiday shoppers.

Walmart plans to hire around 150,000 employees, most of them in permanent, full-time positions, while Target is aiming to bring on 100,000 seasonal workers and 30,000 permanent supply chain employees.

UPS, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Macy's and others are also adding workers for the holidays. Some are offering sign-on bonuses this year for new hires and other incentives.

There are signs, however, that interest in holiday work for some has dwindled.

The share of job seeker searches for seasonal work during the seven days ending September 22 was down 1.5% compared with the same time last year and 39% from 2019, jobs site Indeed said in a report last month.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures today will be a bit above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories