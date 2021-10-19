Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Angelina Jolie makes rare appearance with kids on 'Eternals' red carpet

Angelina Jolie makes rare appearance with kids on 'Eternals' red carpet

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 9:51 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 9:51 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Angelina Jolie and most of her children recycled some old looks for a new movie premiere.

Jolie was joined on the red carpet for her film "Eternals" by her children Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh,15.

The actress told "Entertainment Tonight" that the family wore some classics for the event, including Zahara, who donned her mother's silver 2014 Academy Awards gown.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Jolie said. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Son Pax, 17, did not appear on the carpet.

Jolie and her former husband, actor Brad Pitt, have been involved in a custody dispute over their six children.

"Eternals" is a Marvel film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and also stars Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.

It opens in theaters on November 5.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories