Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:21 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring.

Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."

"I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it," Schwartz told the publication. "He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

In the September issue of Nylon magazine, Barker talked about how his love for Kardashian helped him overcome his fear of flying following a 2008 plane crash which killed two of the pilots and two of his friends and left Barker severely injured.

Their relationship, he said, gave him "the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life."

"She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

The engagement, which happened over the weekend at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, was reportedly filmed for the Kardashian family's forthcoming Hulu series.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories