Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jelani Day will be buried today. His family is still looking for answers on what led to his death

Jelani Day will be buried today. His family is still looking for answers on what led to his death

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:21 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: By Claire Colbert, CNN

The funeral for 25-year-old Jelani Day, an Illinois graduate student whose body was identified nearly a month after he was reported missing, is expected to be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Danville, Illinois.

Day was reported missing in Bloomington, Illinois, on August 25, and his vehicle located a day later about an hour north in Peru, Illinois.

An initial search took place on August 26 with K-9 units from Illinois State Police, drone aerial searches by local jurisdictions and ground searches, but nothing was found, according to Officer John Fermon with the Bloomington Police Department.

Authorities returned on September 4 following a tip and found the body that would later be identified as Day's floating in the Illinois River. The LaSalle County Coroner said the cause of death remains unknown, pending further investigation.

Day's family has been critical of authorities' efforts in the case. "To them, Jelani didn't mean anything," his mother Carmen Bolden Day told CNN last month. "There is no effort. There is no push. There is no nothing that was being done about my son."

"Me and my kids, me and everybody that never knew Jelani -- my family, friends, strangers -- did all the leg work," Bolden Day said. "My son didn't get any type of help ... He didn't deserve this."

Fermon defended the investigation and said, "We're lucky the story actually exploded as well as it did, which may or may not have led to the tips that came in." Fermon added that the search for Day involved 10 agencies and included specialized teams in the Peru area where the vehicle was found, with FBI assistance.

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is also critical of response in Day's case and calls for FBI and the US Department of Justice to "conduct a thorough investigation because it smells like another Emmett Till case all over again," a statement from Jackson said, referring to the case of 14-year-old Till who was murdered in Money, Mississippi, in 1955.

Day was studying to be a speech pathologist, according to his mother, who said he was "outgoing, smart. He loves to have fun. He's energetic. He is sweet and compassionate. He's kind and caring," Jackson's statement said.

Jackson said he is attending Day's funeral Tuesday and is expected to hold a news conference afterward. Jackson said he is "committed to helping Mrs. Day," noting that Till's mother held an open casket funeral "so the world could see the horrible face of racism."

Day's family attorney Hallie Bezner has said his body "was in really bad shape" when it was found due to being in the river for nearly two weeks.

In addition to the autopsy performed by the LaSalle County Coroner's Office, another is being performed by an independent private forensic pathologist hired by the family.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories