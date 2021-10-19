Clear
University of Kentucky student dies after being found unresponsive at fraternity, university police say

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

University of Kentucky Police is investigating the death of a student who was found unresponsive at a fraternity Monday, according to a statement from UK Police Chief Joe Monroe.

University police were dispatched "at approximately 6:22 p.m. Monday evening regarding reports of an unresponsive student," said Monroe.

Attempts to revive the male student "were unsuccessful and he was pronounced as deceased early yesterday evening," said the chief. The identity of the student has not been released.

According to Monroe, "foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death."

"UK officials are offering support services to members of the fraternity as well as his family and classmates," said the statement.

"The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student at this time," said Monroe.

CNN has reached to the fraternity for comment but has not yet heard back.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
