Celine Dion delays her Las Vegas residency due to muscle spasms

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 1:51 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Celine Dion announced on Tuesday that she is postponing her Las Vegas residency.

The Grammy-Award winner wrote that she has been having "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that will prevent her from performing at her shows scheduled next month and at the beginning of next year at The Resorts World Theater.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion wrote on Instagram. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx..."

As of now the "Courage World Tour" is scheduled to resume on March 9, 2022.

Ticket holders will receive a refund, according to a press release.

