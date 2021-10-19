Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wanted: 80,000 truck drivers to help fix the supply chain

Wanted: 80,000 truck drivers to help fix the supply chain

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

The trucking industry is short 80,000 drivers, a record high, Chris Spear, President and CEO of the American Trucking Association, tells CNN.

That's a 30% increase from before the pandemic, when the industry already faced a labor shortage of 61,500 drivers.

"That's a pretty big spike," Spear added. Many drivers are retiring, dropping out of the industry. Increased consumer demand, prompting a need for more drivers, also plays a big role in the shortfall.

This comes at a time when US ports are backlogged -- primarily because there are few trucks and drivers to pick up cargo -- creating a supply chain slowdown. President Biden directed the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to move to 24/7 operations. However, the ports can't yet work round the clock because importers don't have enough drivers to move their cargo at all hours.

"24/7 operations - it's an improvement," said Spear. "But it doesn't matter if it's a port in LA or Long Beach, or the last mile of delivery from a train to a warehouse in Wichita. You're going to have to have a driver and a truck move that freight."

Truck drivers move 71% of the US economy's goods, but represent just 4% of the vehicles on the roads, said Spear. If nothing is done, the latest figures put the industry on track for a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2030, and the need for 1,000,000 new drivers over the next ten years, according to the American Trucking Association.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill awaiting action in Congress would authorize hundreds of billions of dollars for transportation, which would include workforce development for the trucking industry. That would allow 3,000 drivers between the ages of 18-20 to undergoing training, permitting them to drive tractor-trailers across state lines. Currently, drivers must be 21 to do so.

Spear believes younger drivers are the key answer to the labor shortage.

"I think that clearly is the most impactful thing that could be done right now to alleviate this problem. So next year, [we] are not going to be having this conversation because it will alleviate itself because we're investing," said Spear.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories