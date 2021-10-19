Clear
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto tests positive for Covid-19

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19.

Cavuto, who has been public about his health challenges over the years, including a nearly 25-year journey with multiple sclerosis, was off his afternoon Fox program on Tuesday as a result of the diagnosis.

"While I'm somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I'm lucky as well," Cavuto said in a statement released through Fox News Media. "Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It's not, because I did and I'm surviving this because I did."

"I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you," Cavuto added. "Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now."

Cavuto anchored his 4pm Eastern program "Your World" like usual on Monday, indicating that the positive test result arrived afterward.

