Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 others in critical condition in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police say

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Christine Sever, CNN

A shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has left three people dead and two others in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

"KPD is on the scene of a shooting near the 600 of 40th place. We can confirm that three are deceased. Two more victims were transported to hospitals, one via Flight For Life. Both are critical. KPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community," the police department said in a tweet.

The police said they were not pursuing any suspects.

"This was not a police involved shooting. Victims ages and identities are not being released at this time. A police presence remains on scene conducting investigative and evidence work," the KPD tweet said.

Kenosha was the site of a fatal shooting in August 2020, when protesters gathered to call for accountability over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old was charged in a shooting during the protest where two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded.

The-CNN-Wire
