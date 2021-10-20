Clear
Harry Styles appears post-credits in 'Eternals'

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Harry Styles is reportedly joining MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos in "Eternals."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is a surprise addition to the franchise and viewers who got an early look at the film spotted him in a post-credits scene after the movie played at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood this week.

"Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere," Variety writer Matt Donnelly tweeted. "Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos."

Eros, according to Marvel, is able to psychically control people's emotions and pleasure centers.

Styles, currently on his "Love on Tour" tour, will also star in Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," scheduled for a 2022 release.

"Eternals" is directed by Chloé Zhao. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

The movie is scheduled for release on Nov. 5.

A cold front will slowly move through this morning into the afternoon hours bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
