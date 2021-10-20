Clear
Travis Tritt cancels concerts at venues with Covid safety measures

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Travis Tritt is canceling four concerts at venues that have Covid-19 safety protocols.
The country singer has announced he will not be performing at planned stops in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Kentucky.

Venues in those states were requiring either mask wearing, a negative Covid-19 test result or proof of vaccination for concertgoers.

Tritt told Billboard he is "not against the vaccine," but he is "against forcing people to take medicine that they may not need and may not want."

"I totally disagree with any mandate that would force people to go against their better judgement or would attack their personal freedoms," he said. "That's why I am making this stand," Tritt says. "And I know, straight up, it's definitely gonna cost me money and that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make."

In August, Tritt released a statement saying he believes Covid-19 restrictions are "discriminating" to concertgoers.

A cold front will slowly move through this morning into the afternoon hours bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
