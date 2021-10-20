Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Newcastle United urges fans to not wear mock Arab head coverings following Saudi takeover

Newcastle United urges fans to not wear mock Arab head coverings following Saudi takeover

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Newcastle United has issued a statement urging fans to refrain from wearing mock Arab clothing or head coverings following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club.

Many supporters wore what appeared to be towels or sheets on the day the takeover was announced and subsequently at the Premier League match against Tottenham at St. James' Park on Sunday.

"A number of supporters have recently attended St. James' Park wearing associated head coverings and robes," the statement read.

"No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent. However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

"All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support."

READ: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce leaves club by mutual consent after Saudi backed takeover

The three-party consortium that purchased the club includes the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), venture capital and private equity company PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports and Media.

There has been much controversy about PIF's involvement in the takeover, but the consortium was apparently able to successfully demonstrate that Saudi Arabia would not have control of the club and could therefore pass the Premier League's owners' and directors' test.

PIF is a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Its involvement in the takeover of Newcastle has been a long-running saga in English football, during which time Saudi Arabia's human rights record, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has come under scrutiny.

READ: Newcastle United's takeover by Saudi Arabian-backed consortium agreed

At a hearing on Tuesday, Scottish National Part MP John Nicolson, who is part of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, said his heart went out to Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of the late Saudi journalist, when he saw the celebrations from some Newcastle fans.

"I'm trying to imagine what it must be like to be Jamal Khashoggi's widow, when her husband has been chopped up and murdered on the instructions of the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and she sees numpties dancing around in cod-Arabic headdresses outside Newcastle United," he said.

"On a personal basis for her, that must be heart-rending."

At the time of the takeover, Cengiz tweeted: "It is so terrible to read that once again money has been more important than justice. What a shame and embarrassment for @NUFC. What a shame and embarrassment for @NUFC.

"I hope the fans and players of @NUFC will hold their owners to account and ask them why no one knows where Jamal's body is yet?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
A cold front will slowly move through this morning into the afternoon hours bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories