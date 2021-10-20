Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man accused of killing Kristin Smart pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing Kristin Smart pleads not guilty

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

The man accused of killing 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart in 1996 pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Paul Flores, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Smart in his dorm room in California. Prosecutors say Flores raped or attempted to rape Smart, who was then a freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Flores and his father were arrested in April after a 25-year search to find Smart, who was last seen near her Cal Poly dorm on May 25, 1996. She was never found and was declared dead in 2002.

Ruben Flores, 80, who faces an accessory charge, also pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have said he helped hide Smart's body.

Their next court date is a pretrial hearing December 6.

Paul Flores has been the prime suspect in the decades-long missing persons case. Officials have said Flores, who was a 19-year-old freshman at the time, walked Smart home and was the last person to see her that day.

In documents filed in the case, a sheriff's office detective stated investigators are "in possession of biological evidence that makes them believe the victim was buried underneath (Ruben Flores') deck at one time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
A cold front will slowly move through this morning into the afternoon hours bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories