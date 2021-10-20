Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 4-year-old boy survived a 70-foot cliff fall with nothing but some bruises

A 4-year-old boy survived a 70-foot cliff fall with nothing but some bruises

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A 4-year-old boy who slipped off a cliff and fell about 70 feet suffered just some scrapes and bruises, the Wolfe County, Kentucky, Search & Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.

The boy was hiking with his parents in the Daniel Boone National Forest on Friday afternoon when he slipped away and took "a tumbling fall off of a cliff," the team said.

"During the fall, the boy struck multiple ledges and encountered sheer drops of ~30 feet, falling ~70 feet in total," it added.

The boy's father jumped to action, going down the cliff to reach his son and then carrying him downhill and toward a highway, where search & rescue team members met the duo.

"Incredibly, while the child was certainly scraped up and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise okay," the search & rescue team said in the Facebook post. "He was very talkative, and very interested in super heroes."

"The only super hero present was him," the team added.

The boy was examined by emergency medical services and was released back to his parents, the team added, calling the incident "nothing short of a miracle."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories