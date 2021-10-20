Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

At least 1 killed, 33 injured in gas explosion in northeast China

At least 1 killed, 33 injured in gas explosion in northeast China

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Steven Jiang and Nectar Gan, CNN

At least one person was killed and 33 injured in a powerful explosion at a restaurant in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The gas explosion took place in a mixed-use residential and commercial building, authorities said in a statement. All 33 injured have been sent to hospitals, the statement added.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blast.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing with 25 fire trucks and 110 firefighters deployed to the site as of late Thursday morning, the local fire department said.

Photos and videos reportedly taken at the blast site -- posted by witnesses and carried widely by state media outlets -- show a concrete skeleton is all that was left of the building; windows of nearby buildings were shattered, vehicles damaged, and streets covered in debris.

The explosion was captured in a dashcam video widely shared on social media. Following the blast, a cloud of dust enveloped the street and debris rained down from buildings, sending bystanders fleeing.

CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the images and footage.

Shenyang, home to more than 9 million people, is the capital of Liaoning province.

In June, a gas explosion at a market in central China killed 25 people and injured more than 130.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories