Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Federal lawsuit filed against Spotsylvania deputy, sheriff for Isiah Brown shooting

Federal lawsuit filed against Spotsylvania deputy, sheriff for Isiah Brown shooting

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A $26.35 million federal lawsuit was filed on Monday against a Spotsylvania County, Virginia, deputy and sheriff in connection to the deputy-involved shooting of Isiah Brown in April.

Brown, 32, was shot by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Deputy David Matthew Turbyfill while Brown was on the phone with 911 dispatch, CNN has reported.

The lawsuit alleges that "prior to using lethal force, Deputy Turbyfill had a reasonable opportunity to warn Mr. Brown that he (Deputy Turbyfill) was about to use lethal force against Mr. Brown." The department's sheriff is named in the lawsuit for his direction and supervision of deputies, including Turbyfill.

The lawsuit alleges the deputy and sheriff were responsible for battery, gross negligence, and excessive force leading to Brown being shot and injured while unarmed.

On July 15, 2021, a special grand jury sitting in Spotsylvania County indicted Turbyfill for "unlawfully and feloniously" handling a firearm, court documents said.

"Mr. Brown suffered serious injuries. He was hospitalized for a number of weeks, underwent multiple surgeries, suffered great pain, and was required to wear a colostomy bag," according to the lawsuit filed in Eastern District of Virginia Court.

CNN has reached out to Turbyfill and his attorney, Spotsylvania County Sheriff and Spotsylvania County for comment but has not yet heard back.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s this morning thanks to the cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories