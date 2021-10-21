Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The climate crisis is an 'emerging threat' to financial stability, US regulators say

The climate crisis is an 'emerging threat' to financial stability, US regulators say

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The Financial Stability Oversight Council released a report on climate change Thursday, outlining the danger that a warming planet will have on the financial future of the United States.

Climate change is an "emerging threat to the financial stability of the United States," Stephen Ledbetter, the executive director and director of policy at the FSOC, said during a call with reporters Thursday.

The council's report comes just 10 days before the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, is set to start. The international talks will take place in Glasgow.

"This report makes it clear that financial regulators understand the need for action to ensure that the climate crisis doesn't cause the next financial crisis," said Ben Cushing, manager of the Sierra Club's Fossil-Free campaign, said in a statement.

He emphasized that the FSOC board left out "key risk-reduction tools," which makes the report more vague and fails to treat climate change "with the urgency it deserves."

"On top of the threats from climate change itself, climate solutions will threaten financial stability if regulators don't steer finance in a more productive direction," David Arkush, the director of Public Citizen's Climate Program, told CNN Business.

"As of now, Wall Street is aggressively financing fossil fuels," he added. "Investments that will become worthless as we make progress on climate targets."

The International Monetary Fund recently shared the same sentiment with CNN Business. Tobias Adrian, the director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, said the climate crisis could "absolutely" ignite a financial crisis.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories