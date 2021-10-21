Clear
'Rust' crew member dead after shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

A female crew member has died and another injured following an accident involving a prop firearm on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," according to a law enforcement statement provided to CNN.

The prop firearm was discharged by actor and producer Alec Baldwin, 68, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The female victim was identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, according to investigators. She was transported to the hospital via helicopter and pronounced dead by medical personnel at University of New Mexico Hospital.

The other victim, 48-year-old director Joel Souza, was transported to Christus St. Vincent's Regional Medical Center by ambulance for care. Details on his condition were not released.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," a statement from authorities said. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Police said the incident happened Thursday at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time.

"Rust" is a Western film set in the 1880s that stars Baldwin, Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles.

Email requests for comment sent to the film's production company and a representative for Baldwin were not immediately returned.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation "remains open and active" and no charges have been filed.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
