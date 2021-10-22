Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More than 130 Chicago municipal employees file lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates

More than 130 Chicago municipal employees file lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

More than 130 Chicago municipal workers filed a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming the city and state's vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.

The workers, mostly from the fire, water and transportation departments, are challenging an executive order by Gov. J.B. Pritzker which requires state employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The mandate "far exceeds the power of the governor granted to him by Illinois statute," the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit also argues against a mandate put in place by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, which required that all city employees disclose their vaccination status by October 15 or undergo twice-weekly tests for Covid-19.

"The mandate, and the Executive Orders, violate the constitutional and fundamental rights of those who either choose not to be vaccinated, or choose not to disclose their vaccination status to either the state, or their employers," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit comes after Lightfoot announced that a "very small number" of Chicago Police Department employees were put into a no-pay status on Monday after they did not disclose their vaccination status.

CNN reached out to Lightfoot's and Pritzer's offices for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Atchison
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible in extreme NW Missouri this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories