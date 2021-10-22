Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Newhart' star, has died

Article Image

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Newhart' star, has died

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey

Peter Scolari, a veteran actor who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks on "Bosom Buddies," died Friday morning.

Scolari had cancer and had been ill for two years, his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told CNN. He was 66.

Scolari appeared in numerous films and television series over the years, including "Newhart," "Murphy Brown," and "The Good Fight." He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Hannah's father Tad Horvath on "Girls."

"Bosom Buddies" was on the air for two seasons at ABC. On the show, Scolari and Hanks dressed as women in order to move into an affordable women-only residence. The two actors remained good friends in real life, with Scolari saying in an interview for Oprah Winfrey that Hanks toasted him at his wedding.

"I cannot get my mind around what I've done in my life to deserve this kind of affection," Scolari said of his toast.

He also appeared in a TV adaptation of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Gotham," and played Peter Madoff in HBO's "Madoff."

On stage, Scolari starred in Broadway productions of "Hairspray," "Sly Fox," "Wicked," "Magic/Bird" and "Lucky Guy," alongside Hanks.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.

Colleagues and friends paid tribute to Scolari on Friday.

"The shyest extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon," Lena Dunham wrote of her late co-star. "You had lived enough life to know that a TV show was just a TV show, but also to appreciate just what it meant to be allowed to play pretend for a living- and you never let us forget that this job was a privilege."

"Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer," Harvey Fierstein wrote. "There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter."

"Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we've worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump" writer Robert King tweeted. "He was just wonderful."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible in extreme NW Missouri this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories